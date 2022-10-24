Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday with friends and family over the weekend, though things didn’t go according to plan. TMZ reports that on Saturday (October 22nd), The Kardashians star was on her way to Las Vegas to see Usher in concert, when her sister Kylie Jenner’s private plane was forced to turn around due to strong winds.

Instead of seeing Usher in Las Vegas, Kardashian and co. headed back to Los Angeles and hopped on a party bus. After enjoying Jell-O shots, she and her crew stopped at an In-N-Out for late-night burgers.

On Friday (October 21st), Kim’s actual birthday, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner posted sweet tributes to Kim, including old photos and home videos. Khloe wrote that Kim is the “poster child of resilience,” while Jenner added that she is “the strongest woman I know.”