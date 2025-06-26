Kim Kardashian Cast As Villain In The Upcoming ‘Bratz’ Movie

Amazon MGM has secured the rights to a live-action Bratz movie, with plans to back the project as the next Barbie. While plot details and the full cast have not been revealed, reports indicate that Kim Kardashian is being eyed to play the villain. Bratz, the popular children’s toy line, has sold over 200 million dolls since its debut in 2001 and boasts high social media engagement across platforms, according to Amazon MGM. However, a previous live-action film adaptation in 2005 was not a box office success. Kardashian has been expanding her acting resume, recently appearing in American Horror Story and voicing roles in PAW Patrol movies. (Variety)