Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Antisemitic Rants

Kim Kardashian is speaking out against hate speech following her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic rants. On Monday (October 24th), The Kardashians star took to Twitter to address West’s remarks and their effects.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

This comes after singer-songwriter Boy George called Kardashian out for not addressing the situation. “I’m kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoke against what he’s saying,” he said in an Instagram video posted Sunday (October 23rd).

George continued, “I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these f—ing comments, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be.”

Over the weekend, a banner with the words, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” was unfurled on a 405 freeway overpass in Los Angeles. Celebrities such as Khloé Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Amy Schumer have spoken out against antisemitism as well, with some sharing a post from Jessica Seinfeld.

“If you don’t know what to say, you can just say this in your feed,” Seinfeld wrote, alongside text that reads, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”