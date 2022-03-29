Kim Kardashian Apologizes For ‘Get Your F?king Ass Up And Work’ Comments

Following the backlash she received for the “advice” she gave to women in business during a recent interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian has offered an apology. On Good Morning America Monday (March 28th), the SKIMS founder told Robin Roberts that her “get your f—king ass up and work” comments were taken out of context.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And I…my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women,” she said.

It seems The Kardashians star felt like all the work she had put into becoming successful was being minimized.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way,” she added.