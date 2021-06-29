Kim Kardashian Announces Skims Partnership With Olympics

Kim Kardashian is headed to the Olympics. She announced Monday that her clothing brand, Skims, will be the official loungewear for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kim shared the news via Twitter: “I am honored to announce that @SKIMS is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM.”

She shared images of the collection as worn by Team USA athletes Alex Morgan, A’ja Wilson, Scout Bassett, Delilah Muhammad and Haley Anderson.

It’s a dream come true: “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

Caitlyn of course won the 1976 decathlon event at the Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Fans were psyched. Wrote one on Twitter: “This is LEGENDARY!!! they couldn’t have chosen a better brand.”