Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Take Off To The Bahamas Together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are kicking off the new year with a romantic getaway. The pair were seen boarding a private plane to the Bahamas on Monday (January 4th).

While Davidson previously traveled with Kardashian to Kris Jenner’s estate in Palm Springs, California, this will mark their first vacation together.

The pair spent the holidays apart, as Davidson hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus in Miami, while Kardashian was with her family in Los Angeles. They have decided to reunite and start the new year with a little international travel.