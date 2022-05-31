Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Share A Kiss As Matching Blondes

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are now twinning, as they both recently dyed their hair platinum blonde. The SKIMS founder posted videos of the couple with their matching hairstyles to her Instagram Stories Sunday night (May 29th), showing them sharing a smooch as well.

Kardashian recently went blonde in honor of Marilyn Monroe, whose dress she wore to the 2022 Met Gala. Davidson followed suit shortly after his final episode of Saturday Night Live.

In the videos, Kardashian is using a filter that gives her little devil horns, while Davidson sticks out his tongue. Then the couple showcases a little PDA with a kiss. Some are comparing them to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.