Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Make Their Red-Carpet Debut

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their red-carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 30th). Politicians, journalists, and celebrities all came together for the event, hosted by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah.

During the dinner, Gayle King shared that she and Drew Barrymore were asked to move from the red carpet when Kardashian and Davidson arrived. “We’re about to step on the red carpet and they go, ‘Gayle, Drew, move! Move! Kete are here,'” she said.

Noah joked that the dinner was “the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event,” suggesting that guests should have thought twice about attending after Anthony Fauci declined his invitation. But “Pete Davidson thinks it’s OK,” Noah said.

TREVOR NOAH JOKES ABOUT OSCARS SLAP AT WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER

Us Weekly reports that Trevor Noah couldn’t help but go there at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 30th). “It is risky making jokes these days. I mean, we all saw what happened at the Oscars,” he said while headlining the event.

“I’ve actually been a little worried about tonight. What if I make a really mean joke about Kellyanne Conway, and then her husband rushes up on the stage and thanks me?” Noah joked.