Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss Hit the Vatican

Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss didn’t leave their sexy looks at home during a tour of the Vatican in Rome. The 40-year-old Kardashian skipped a conservative cover up, flaunting her curves in a white lace dress, with her shoulders exposed.

There is a dress code for men and women in Vatican city, particularly religious sites like St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican museums, and while most of her outfit checked the marks, the exposed shoulders would be a problem for most visitors.

Kim previously gave the pope her stamp of approval, dubbing him “dope” on Twitter ahead of his 2015 speech to Congress in which he discussed gay marriage and the Syrian refugee crisis. She did not, in case you’re wondering, have a meeting with the Pope while she was in town.