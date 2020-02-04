Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Open Doors of ‘Futuristic Belgian Monastery’ Manse

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have shared glimpses of their sprawling home on social media, but they decided to open the doors to curious fans completely via Architectural Digest. And yes, it’s as vast, epic, idiosyncratic and white as you suspected.

They also shared their observations and thoughts about designing their space for the mag.

In a cover story devoted to their $60 million home Kim recalls her first sight of the home in 2013: “We passed by this incredibly extravagant house while strolling through the neighborhood. I’d just had North, and we were doing a lot of walking so I could work off some of the baby fat. I didn’t really know Kanye’s style at that point, but I thought the house was perfection. Kanye was less enthusiastic. He said, ‘It’s workable.'”

But she says that lukewarm reception signaled to her that he was actually pretty into it.

Kanye, meanwhile, describes the renovated home as a “futuristic Belgian monastery.”

The pair worked with architect Axel Vervoordt to remodel the home, and decorate it exclusively in shades of white, brown and grey.

“Kanye and Kim wanted something totally new,” Vervoordt says of designing the home. “We didn’t talk about decoration, but a kind of philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future. We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer.”

Now, their four kids North, 6½, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, live their with them, and they say the house was designed with them in mind.

“The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” Kanye says. “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

He continues: “Everything we do is an art installation and a playroom.”