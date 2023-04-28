Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s ‘Lies’ In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

It looks like there won’t be any shortage of drama in the third season of The Kardashians. The trailer, which dropped on Thursday (April 27th), shows Kim Kardashian breaking into tears following her breakup with Pete Davidson and as she navigates her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West.

When Khloe asks Kim if she’s okay, Kim says, “No, I’m not okay. I’m having such a hard day today.” Later, Kim comments on West’s social media tirades. “He has made up the most insane narrative,” she says. “We stay silent through all the lies for my kids.”

Other storylines include Khloe Kardashian struggling with a melanoma scare and telling Scott Disick that Tristan Thompson has “no chances” left. Meanwhile, Kourtney accuses Kim of using her wedding “as a business opportunity.”

Season three of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on May 25th.