Kim Kardashian Accidentally Showed Up In Costume To Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th Birthday Party

It appears that Kim Kardashian didn’t get the memo. On Sunday (October 30th), The Kardashians star posted a selfie of herself with Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross to her Instagram stories, writing, “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” Kardashian mistakenly donned her Mystique costume to the birthday dinner.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceellisross,” she added.

On Saturday (October 29th), Ross posted a montage of photos and videos of herself throughout the years. The audio that accompanied the compilation is from a recent interview she did with Today.

In response to how she felt about turning 50, Ross said, “I’m very excited about it. I have always loved getting older.”

She added, “If you had told me in my twenties, in my teens, that I was going to be somebody that actually could do scary things, that I could be comfortable even when I was uncomfortable, that I could live life on life’s terms, that I could intuitively handle situations which used to baffle me, that I had an unbreakable, unshakeable foundation for life underneath me, I would have said there’s no way because I was scared and I was uncomfortable in my skin, and all of these things …”