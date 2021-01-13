Kim Cattrall Subtly Responds to 'SATC' Revival as Her Character?s Demise Is Considered

Kim Cattrall made her feelings known without saying a word. A day after news broke that Sex and the City would be returning to HBO Max with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, and without her, Cattrall “liked” a telling tweet about her absence.

“I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall,” the tweet read.

Cattrall has long been outspoken about not loving her experience on the show, or her co-stars, calling out Parker’s fake “nice girl” persona and “cruel” behavior. Meanwhile, Parker tried to downplay the rivalry. Responding to a comment on her post teasing the new project, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” the Hocus Pocus star replied, “We will too. We loved her so.”

The 10-episode Sex and the City revival will begin production in the spring.

HOW WILL THEY DEAL WITH HER ABSENCE?

A source tells OK that Parker, Nixon and Davis will be part of decision making process when it comes to the fate of Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones. "Sarah, Kristin and Cynthia are not just the stars of the reboot — they are also the executive producers, which means the three of them are the boss," notes the source. "They will get to decide if Kim Cattrall’s character literally lives or dies."

The source predicts a “very nasty ending” for her.