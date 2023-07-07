Kim And Khloe Kardashian Address Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Antisemitism

On Thursday’s (July 6th) episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while discussing her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s antisemitic comments. “It’s really confusing for me,” she said. “That’s so different than the person I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

In a confessional, Khloe said, “Watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow motion. I feel terrible about everything.”

Kim later shared that she didn’t know how to “emotionally manage” the situation and questioned her choice to speak out in support of the Jewish community. “I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today. Is that my fault?” she said. “Did that push them, and I should have just kept quiet? But I’m vocal about everything else. I never know what to do.”

Kim added, “I don’t ever want to jump in and be part of the downfall of the father of my kids.”

Khloe reminded Kim that West made his own choices. “He had so many opportunities to retract what he said, and he would double down all the time,” she replied. “None of us share these antisemitic views. We think it’s gravely irresponsible. We’re all very aware of the following that Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up.”