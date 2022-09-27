KiKi Layne Says Most Of Her Scenes In ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Were Cut

On Sunday (September 25th), KiKi Layne took to Instagram to share that most of the scenes she filmed for Don’t Worry Darling didn’t make it to the final cut.

Sharing photos of herself with her costar and newly confirmed boyfriend Ari’el Stachel, Layne wrote, “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress added the hashtags, “#GotMyCheck #GotMyMan #EverythingHappensforaReason.” Stachel responded to Layne’s post, writing, “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.”

The Zola actor also commented on his missing scenes by reposting a TikTok with tweets calling him a “glorified extra.” He captioned the video, “when you end up on the cutting room floor.”