Kieran Culkin Says It Was ‘Rude’ Of Him To Ask His Wife Jazz Charton For Another Child During Acceptance Speech

In retrospect, Kieran Culkin would have talked to his wife, Jazz Charton, “in private” about having another baby. The Succession actor pleaded with her for another child during his acceptance speech at the 75th Emmys Monday night (January 15th).

“I’ve been asking for a while. My wife, Jazz, said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy, haha.’ I didn’t bring it up for months,” he said at a press conference following the ceremony. “And then when I won the [Golden] Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she goes, ‘No! What did I say?’ So, I told her, and it all came back to her.”

He added, “So then she spent the whole week being nervous and, instead of talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude. That’s it. That’s the whole story.”

During his acceptance speech, the She’s All That actor said, “Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids … And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe if I win. I love you so much. Thank you.”