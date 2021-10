Khloe Kardashian recently opened up to Health Magazine about her efforts to instill body positivity in her daughter True.

She told the outlet that she always corrects people when they say that her three-year old is “big.”

The reality star explained, “I’ll say, ‘Oh she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that.”