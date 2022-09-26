Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Scared To Go Online’ Following ‘The Kardashians’ Season Two Premiere

On Saturday (September 24th), Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to thank her fans and to admit that she was “scared to go online” after the season two premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday (September 22nd). The first episode of the season focuses on Khloe as she prepares to welcome her second baby with Tristan Thompson, following the news of his paternity scandal.

“I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” she wrote. “I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.”

Also over the weekend, Kardashian was photographed getting close to 365 Days star Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week. Fans are hoping that the pair will become a couple. “They look soo good together,” one TikTok user wrote. Another commented, “HE WOULD TREAT HER SO WELL.”