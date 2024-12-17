Khloé Kardashian Video Podcast Will Launch On X Next Month

Khloé Kardashian’s new video podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, will premiere on X on January 8th. The show will feature weekly conversations with guests like Scott Disick, Jay Shetty, and Mel Robbins. Each episode will have a 24-hour exclusive window on X before being made available elsewhere. “I’m so excited to partner with X for this incredible journey. It’s amazing to see our idea come to life, and I’m grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel and Scott – and so many more to come,” said Kardashian. “This podcast will allow me to explore so many powerful topics, like love, healing and happiness, and X is the perfect platform to share my curiosity and wonder.” (THR)