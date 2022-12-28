Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Zac Efron + More!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN ‘MET THE MOST BROKEN VERSION’ OF HERSELF IN 2022: Khloe Kardashian reflected on the past year in her Instagram stories Monday night (December 26th), sharing a number of posts with important messages. “This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest,” one post read. Another stated, “Babe, may the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you’re planting in 2023.” This comes after fans watched Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal unfold on The Kardashians in 2022, while the former couple also welcomed another baby via surrogate.

ZAC EFRON CELEBRATES HIS LITTLE SISTER’S THIRD BIRTHDAY: Fans can’t get enough of the photos Zac Efron shared to Instagram on Monday (December 26th). The Baywatch actor can be seen holding his three-year-old sister, Olivia, and kissing her on the top of her head. “Happy bday lil sis,” he captioned the adorable shots. According to Today, one Instagram user wrote, “Well my ovaries are on fire now.. thanks for nothing.” Another commented, “Can you pls be the father of my children.”