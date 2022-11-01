Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Donald Faison + More!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON REUNITE AT KARDASHIAN-JENNER HALLOWEEN PARTY: According to Page Six, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunited at the Kardashian-Jenner’s Halloween party on Saturday (October 29th). Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shared a compilation video to TikTok Sunday (October 30th) that included a photo of the former couple standing near each other, as their daughter True showed off her Owlette costume. Khloe also posted the first photos of their newborn son to Instagram on Sunday (October 30th). While his face wasn’t visible, one photo shows True holding the baby boy as he wears a Tigger costume.

DONALD FAISON’S DAUGHTER DRESSES UP AS DIONNE FROM ‘CLUELESS:’ Donald Faison’s seven-year-old daughter Wilder could not be cuter dressed up as Dionne from Clueless for Halloween. In a photo shared to Instagram Monday (October 31st), Faison, who starred in the 1995 film, sits on the stairs behind Wilder with a priceless look on his face as she owns the character—flip phone and all. He also shared a photo of his nine-year-old son Rocco dressed up as Alan Iverson.

‘WHITE LOTUS’ FANS REACT TO THEO JAMES’ NUDE SCENE: E! News reports that White Lotus fans are taking to social media to comment on Theo James’ nude scene from the season two premiere. “‘I love prestige television!’ – me seeing Theo James’ huge d–k on The White Lotus,” one person tweeted. Another shared a photo from the scene and wrote, “the award goes to Theo James for The White Lotus.” Some questioned whether he was wearing a prosthetic.

TIM ROTH MOURNS THE LOSS OF HIS 25-YEAR-OLD SON: According to E! News, Cormac Roth, the 25-year-old son of Pulp Fiction actor Tim Roth and stylist Nikki Butler, died earlier this month after a “courageous battle” with cancer. Cormac was diagnosed with stage three germ cell cancer in November of 2021. The family said in a statement, “He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end.”

MICHAEL J. FOX AND TRACY POLLAN COMMENT ON BEING ‘EMPTY NESTERS:’ Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s Gala in New York City Sunday (October 30th) about their lives as “empty nesters.” Fox said, “It’s an empty nest, but it’s not really an empty nest ’cause they’re all back tonight. But we all get together enough that we’re not heartbroken.” Pollan added, “Yeah, we’re empty nesters. Well, it’s not as empty as you would think when you have four. There’s usually somebody home so there’s like a little straggler, usually. But it’s fun! We enjoy the stragglers.”