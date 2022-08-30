Khloe Kardashian Tells Kim ‘No One Sympathizes With’ Her In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian faced a world of criticism for her “Get your f—ing ass up and work” comments. The new trailer for the second season of The Kardashians released on Monday (August 29th) shows that Kim was “mortified” by the public response.

“You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview,” the SKIMS founder says to her sister, Khloe, while riding in the backseat of a car.

Khloe’s response is straight and to the point. “No one sympathizes with you,” she says.

“I’m mortified,” Kim says, adding, “and I do understand why people were upset.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker prepare for their wedding in Italy, and Kylie Jenner opens up about struggling with postpartum depression in the trailer as well. “I should be really happy right now — I just had this new baby — but I cried nonstop for like three weeks,” Kylie says.

Season two is set to premiere on Hulu September 22nd.