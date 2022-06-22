Khloe Kardashian, Taika Waititi, Ryan Reynolds + More!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS DATING A PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR: Page Six reports that Khloe Kardashian is getting back out there following her breakup with Tristan Thompson. A source told the publication that The Kardashians star is dating a private equity investor she met through her sister, Kim Kardashian. The pair met at a dinner party and Khloe is “feeling really good.”

TAIKA WAITITI SAYS IT ‘WOULD BE A CRIME’ TO NOT HAVE A NUDE SCENE IN ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER:’ ScreenRant reports that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently said that not including a nude scene in the film would be a “crime against humanity.” Waititi said, “You know, I think you have a body like Chris [Hemsworth], like, you know, even he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, it’s, you have to provide for the masses.”

DICK VAN DYKE SAYS HE’S ‘JUST GLAD TO STILL BE HERE’ AT 96: According to The New York Post, Dick Van Dyke is still making his way around town at age 96. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor smiled for photographers after leaving lunch with friends in Malibu last week. He added that he was “just glad to still be here.”

RYAN REYNOLDS SAYS ‘BRUTAL’ PARENTING MISTAKES HELPED HIM LEARN: Page Six reports that, during a discussion at the Journal House Tuesday morning (June 21st), Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds talked about the “brutal mistakes” he’s made as a parent. He joked, “I’m a parent of three girls. They’re wild. I think they have rabies sometimes.” The Free Guy actor continued, “I’m like any parent – I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap. It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting, it’s what you do afterwards.” Reynolds shared that these mistakes have taught him more than any of his other “successes.”