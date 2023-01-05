Khloe Kardashian Snaps Back At Fan Who Says She Looks ‘Skinny’ And ‘Disturbing’

Khloe Kardashian says it’s “mean” to comment on her recent weight loss.

An Instagram troll called the reality star’s figure “skinny” and “disturbing” Tuesday (January 3rd), and accused her of using the antidiabetic medication, semaglutide, to achieve her new look.

The Kardashians star clapped back, “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”