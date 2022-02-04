Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating Harry Jowsey
Khloe Kardashian shut down rumors that she is dating Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey on Thursday (Feb. 3rd).
The 37-year-old Good American co-founder wrote, “ASOLUTELY NOT TRUE,” in an Instagram comment beneath a post from @thekarjenners speculating about their romance.
The post read, “One of my closest friends works at a very well PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and harry Jowsey are talking. Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”