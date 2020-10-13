Khloe Kardashian Reveals What It Was Like To Be Nicole Richie‘s Assistant

Before riding a rocket to fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West famously worked as Paris Hilton’s assistant, and Khloe Kardashian worked as Paris’ Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie’s assistant.

Khloe opened up about the gig on the Emergency Contact podcast, while also joking about how she met co-host Simon Huck.

“I was Nicole Richie’s assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban‘s assistant and we met five faces ago,” Khloe joked, referencing cosmetic procedures.

She continued: “I went to school with her. She was one of my best friends growing up and we were just really, really close and then when she started doing Simple Life — I think it was after Simple Life — she just needed some help and I just needed a job.”

Khloe also claimed that she never considered doing reality TV until they were offered the gig, which actually didn’t sound too promising at first. She said: “We were told we were a show filler and to not get comfortable. There wasn’t any pressure because it was like, they don’t think we’re gonna last, so let’s have fun with it.”

A decade later, the show has turned into a cultural game-changer. It was also recently canceled. Khloe said: “It’s devastating for all of us … It’s sad, but we’ve been doing this for 15 years. We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap.”

She’s grieving though: “It’s hard because I’m not good with change, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break. I’m also sometimes afraid to take the break. I know it’s good. It hits me in waves — like today, I’ve been nauseous all day and I know I have anxiety.”