Khloe Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

Fans think that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unwittingly started the rumor mill after she started posting old shots of herself in Instagram, and cropped her stomach out of the new ones she continues to post.

Plus, she posted an Instagram Story that featured her in a baggy caftan that concealed her stomach, not a typical look she would opt for. She’s also fueled the rumors with comments. On a recent episode of KUWTK, she said she was thinking about getting “some sperm” from Thompson, with whom she shared True, 2.

The pair split after he cheated on her multiple times, the last time allegedly with her sister Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. But they are now on good terms. One the show, Thompson brought it up himself saying, True needs “another sibling.”

“Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan’s child AGAIN? The jokes write themselves hey,” tweeted one fan.

But Kardashian is not having it. She saw the rumors and responded: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR!” Khloe continued. “I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”