Khloe Kardashian Responds to Plastic Surgery Troll

Khloe Kardashian is responding to a critic who called out her migraine campaign.

One critic of her Nurtec ODT campaign wrote: “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

Khloe responded: “sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I sic R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don't think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

She continued: “I've been suffering since the 6 grade. This is the first time ever that I found a medication that has consistently worked for me. I've tried everything. All I want to do is help even a handful of peps sic. So if others want to be mean… I'll take it as long as I can help some others.”