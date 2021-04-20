Khloe Kardashian Pushes Back at Instagram Critic

Khloé Kardashian is pushing back at yet another online trolls. The 36-year-old shared a shot of her outfit before heading out with her five sisters for a night on the town. She dressed in a space-inspired catsuit, and captioned it, “AVATAR.”

While most responded positively, one wrote: “If insecurity was a person.” Khloé hit back, writing: “Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness! I'm sorry that you're hurting.”

She has been through it on social recently, after she tried to have an unedited pic of her taken down, and social media exploded. After the uproar, she shared an unfiltered shot, writing: “The photo that was posted this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

On Monday, she shared a meme on IG that summed up here stance: “you don’t have be who they want you to be.”