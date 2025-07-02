Khloé Kardashian Lists All The Cosmetic Procedures She’s Ever Had

Khloé Kardashian has openly addressed the speculation surrounding her appearance, providing details about her cosmetic procedures. A London-based doctor, Jonny Betteridge, discussed her “transformation” on his clinic’s Instagram account, speculating on various procedures she may have undergone. In response, Khloé confirmed the treatments she has had, including a nose job, laser hair removal, Botox, and filler. She also shared her use of collagen threads, facials, and daily skincare routines. Khloé emphasized that the photos used for comparison were taken over 15 years apart, highlighting the impact of time on her appearance. The Kardashian-Jenner family has become increasingly transparent about their cosmetic procedures, reflecting a shift in the cultural conversation around beauty and empowerment. (People)