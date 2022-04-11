Khloe Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari, Chrishelle Stause + More!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN YELLS ‘LIAR’ DURING TRISTAN THOMPSON SCENE AT THE KARDASHIANS PREMIERE: According to Page Six, Khloe Kardashian screamed, “Liar!” during a scene with Tristan Thompson at The Kardashians premiere on Friday (April 8th). In the scene, Thompson tells Kardashian that he’s working on regaining her trust. A source told the publication, “She jokingly said, ‘Liar.’ People were laughing. She was in an amazing mood and spirits.”

KRISTIN CAVALLARI COMMENTS ON TYLER CAMERON ROMANCE RUMORS: After The Hills star Kristin Cavallari and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron were spotted kissing during an Uncommon James photoshoot, Cavallari spoke out to squash the speculation. She told Entertainment Tonight, “Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise.”

CHRISHELL STAUSE REVEALS SHE SOLD HER WEDDING RING FROM MARRIAGE WITH JUSTIN HARTLEY: On The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause admitted she sold her wedding ring following her divorce from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. After Clarkson said she “heard” the news that Stause sold the ring to help buy her new home, Stause told Clarkson, “When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka. I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.”

JESSE WILLIAMS’ CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENTS LOWERED AFTER LEAVING GREY’S ANATOMY: Entertainment Tonight reports that Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams is no longer required to pay his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, $40,000 a month—due to the fact that he longer stars on the medical drama. Instead, Williams is to pay Drake-Lee $6,413 each month.