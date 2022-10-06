Khloe Kardashian Jumps To Kim’s Defense In Ye’s Comments

Khloe Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West’s antics.

After Ye accused Kim Kardashian keeping him from their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday, the Good American founder wrote on Instagram, “Please stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

She added, You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

Rather than let things go, the rapper spat back, “Y’all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there.”