Khloe Kardashian Is Focusing On Her Own Happiness In 2022

Following Tristan Thompson’s paternity results, confirming that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, People reports that Khloe Kardashian is “focusing on her own happiness.”

A source told the magazine, “She wants the new year to be different,” and that she “can’t imagine dating right now.”

The source continued, “But her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready. It’s hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby.”

On Monday (January 4th), Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian after announcing his paternity results. He was in a relationship with Kardashian when the baby was conceived.