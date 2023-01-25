Khloe Kardashian Honors Tristan Thompson’s Mother Andrea

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 24th) to remember Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, who passed away earlier this month due to a heart attack. In a touching post, she wrote, “This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.”

The Kardashians star shared photos of Andrea smiling and having fun with Tristan, True, and other members of the family. “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real,” she wrote. “I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.”

She continued, “But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

Kardashian has been supporting Tristan since Andrea’s death. “I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy,” Kardashian wrote.