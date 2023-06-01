Khloe Kardashian Denies Claims Made By Former Assistant

Khloe Kardashian is firing back at a former assistant who is suing for unlawful termination.

According to court papers obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday (May 31st), the Good American designer denies “all claims and allegations” made by Matthew Manhard in February.

The former assistant was allegedly fired when he returned to work after suffering a from a knee injury, Manhard – who worked as a household assistant from January 2019 and November 2022 – claimed that The Kardashians star gave him too many tasks that interfered with his legally required breaks. Additionally, he alleged that Kardashian did not pay him overtime for working more than 12-hour days.