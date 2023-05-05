Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Son’s Name Revealed

The name of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son has finally been revealed.

The US Sun reports that the former couple named their baby boy Tatum Robert.

The insider told the outlet, “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” a source told the outlet in an article published Thursday. Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed Tatum Robert, their second child together, via surrogate in August 2022.