Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Were Enaged When He Impregnated Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson got engaged just one month before he impregnated Maralee Nichols.

BuzzFeed reported Thursday (September 29th) that the reality star accepted the NBA player’s proposal in February 2021 and they were still together when news of his paternity scandal broke in December of that year.

Sources close to the situation told the outlet that he first popped the question in December 2019, only to be turned down.

Kim Kardashian revealed on a recent episode of their reality series that Khloe never told her sisters that Thompson asked her to marry him.

Khloe admitted in a confesisonal about the 2019 proposal, “I said, ‘I need to make sure that this is a totally different relationship, because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone! And that’s why I said, ‘You know, I’m not comfortable accepting this right now, because I’m not excited to tell my family.'”