Khloe And Kim Kardashian Attend Tristan Thompson’s Mother’s Funeral

Khloe Kardashian is supporting her ex, Tristan Thompson, following the unexpected death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, due to a heart attack earlier this month.

The Good American co-founder flew to Toronto over the weekend to attend Andrea’s funeral alongside Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The memorial service was held at Last Days Pentecostal Ministries, and a source told People that Jenner spoke at the service.

“They all want to be there for Tristan,” the source said. “He will always be family. It’s a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him.”