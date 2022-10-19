Kevin Spacey Says He Regrets Apologizing To Anthony Rapp

Kevin Spacey took the stand on Monday (October 17th) in his $40 million sexual assault trial, brought forth by Rent actor Anthony Rapp. In addition to denying Rapp’s allegations that Spacey tried to seduce him when he was just 14, Spacey also said his initial apology to Rapp was a mistake.

When Rapp came forward with his allegations in a 2017 BuzzFeed article, Spacey claimed his publicists suggested he apologize. “I was being encouraged to apologize, and I’ve learned a lesson,” he said, “which is, never apologize for something you didn’t do.”

At the time, the House of Cards actor wrote in a statement that he didn’t remember the alleged encounter with Rapp. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” he wrote.

Rapp testified last week that the incident with Spacey was “the single most traumatic event” in his life.