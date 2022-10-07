Kevin Spacey Faces Anthony Rapp’s Sexual Assault Claims In Court

Kevin Spacey was present in Manhattan federal court Thursday (October 6th) for opening arguments in the actor’s civil trial.

Anthony Rapp is currently suing the Oscar-winning actor for $40 million, claiming that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances on him in 1986 when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14-years-old.

In opening arguments, Spacey’s attorney Jennifer L. Keller called Rapp “bitter” and claimed that he “peaked around the year 2000” and “blames Mr. Spacey for everything that hasn’t gone well in his life.”

According to Variety, Spacey’s legal team plans to bring medical experts who will testify about trauma and memory lapses. Based on their opening statements, they appear ready to argue that Rapp has misremembered or embellished key details.