Kevin Smith Says ‘Dogma’ Sequel Is In The Works For 25th Anniversary

Kevin Smith is moving forward with plans to make a sequel to his 1999 film Dogma, after regaining control of the rights from Harvey Weinstein. “Some people will be like, ‘Don’t fu-king touch it. You’ll ruin it,’” the director said during a 25th anniversary screening at Vulture Festival. “And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m fu-king tickled. I found a way in.” He also hinted at the return of original stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck: “Expect a cameo from them — more than a fu-king cameo. The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there.” Smith will also re-release Dogma in theaters in 2025 and make it available to stream for the first time. (COS)