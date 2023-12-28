Kevin Hart Sues His Former Assistant And YouTuber Tasha K Over ‘False And Defamatory’ Interview

Kevin Hart is taking legal action against his former assistant, Miesha Shakes, and YouTube star Tasha K—after Shakes claimed during a recent episode of Unwine with Tasha K that the Jumanji actor had a gambling problem and that he cheated on his wife, Eniko Hart, at his office. A preview for the episode was captioned, “The interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!!”

Hart claims in the lawsuit that someone “affiliated” with Tasha K contacted one of his representatives in November, saying that the interview “would be damaging to Hart’s reputation” and “stated that [Tasha K] would publish the Interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000.”

The complaint also states that, along with violating an NDA, Shakes made “false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved.” Shakes worked for Hart from August 2017 to October 2020.

All this comes after Will Smith’s former assistant, Brother Bilal, appeared on an episode of Unwine with Tasha K and claimed he once caught the Men in Black star having sex with Duane Martin. In addition to denying these claims, Jada Pinkett Smith said she and her husband would be taking legal action as well.