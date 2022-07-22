Kevin Hart And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Take The ‘Tortilla Challenge’

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson couldn’t resist doing the viral “tortilla challenge” together. On Wednesday (July 20th), both stars posted a video to their respective Instagram accounts, showing them engaged in the standoff.

Hart and Johnson laugh as they slap each other with tortillas and try not to spit out a mouthful of water. “You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences … This was fun,” Johnson captioned the post.

Hart wrote, “If this shit don’t make you laugh then something is physically wrong with you … I have been wanting to do this for years….I got to live out my dream and smack the living shit out of @therock …..Oh my god this felt so good!!!!!! Insert evil laugh.”

The duo has teamed up again for the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, which will reach theaters on July 29th. Commenting on their special bond, Johnson told Entertainment Tonight recently, “I love Kevin and we always have the best time on-screen and off-screen and audiences enjoy us together too.”

Hart added, “It’s something that you have to realize how special it is, because it doesn’t have to be this way. Typically, you don’t have the relationships on screen and off at this magnitude, so I like the fact that we get along.”