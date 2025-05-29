Kevin Costner Sued By ‘Horizon 2’ Stunt Double For ‘Unscripted’ & ‘Violent’ Rape Scene

A stunt performer, Devyn LaBella, has filed a lawsuit against Kevin Costner, the Horizon Series, and Territory Pictures, alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit claims that during the filming of Horizon 2 in Utah on May 2, 2023, LaBella was asked to stand in for the lead actress, Ella Hunt, in an unscripted and violent rape scene without proper notice, consent, or safety protocols. Despite expressing discomfort, LaBella was directed to perform the scene, which was broadcast publicly to the crew. The lawsuit seeks damages, mandatory training, and the use of an intimacy coordinator on future productions. Costner’s attorney has denied the claims, stating that LaBella had agreed to the scene and expressed no concerns to her supervisors. (NBC News)