Kevin Costner Sets New Yosemite Docuseries At Fox Nation

Kevin Costner is partnering with Fox Nation for a three-episode docuseries titled Yellowstone To Yosemite With Kevin Costner, following Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir’s 1903 expedition through the American West. Premiering on February 8th, the series kicks off Fox Nation’s America 250 campaign to celebrate the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary. “Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened,” Costner said in a statement. (THR)