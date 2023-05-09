Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner Are Reportedly Divorcing Due To His Work Schedule

It appears that Kevin Costner and his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, are going their separate ways due to the Yellowstone star’s busy work schedule. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner last week, which a family source told People was an “unpleasant surprise” for Costner, though he “knew” she was “unhappy.”

The source added, “Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home. During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her.”

Costner’s new role in the forthcoming film Horizon especially became an issue for the former couple. “Christine doesn’t want him to throw himself into another project,” the source said. “He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn’t happy about it.”

The Bodyguard actor’s rep told the outlet in a statement last week, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”