Kevin Bacon To Return To ‘Footloose’ School After 40 Years

Kevin Bacon has announced that he will return to Payson High School in Utah, where he shot the film Footloose over 40 years ago. Students at the school campaigned on social media (#BaconToPayson) to get Bacon to attend their prom.

Their efforts, including TikTok videos and recreating scenes from the movie, caught Bacon’s attention, and he expressed his admiration for their work. “I have been so impressed with everything that’s been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back,” he said in a video to the students.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Footloose, making Bacon’s visit even more special. The school is also relocating after this academic year, making it the last chance for Bacon to attend prom at the same location where the film was shot.