Kerry Washington, Meghan Markle, Others React to Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s Death

Celebrities are deeply mourning the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of age 87 on Friday.

Tributes poured in from Hollywood. Meghan Markle told USA Today: “With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction. She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honor her, remember her, act for her.”

Jim Carrey mourned the fact that she died when she did, during such uncertain times: “It’s sad that Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who fought so long for what was right, should have to close her eyes on the country as it is. But she was a champ in every way. We were lucky to have her. Maybe she’ll be like the spirit of Obi-Wan in our battle to defeat the Death Star.”

Bette Midler and Patton Oswalt were among those pushing a petition to not fill Ginsburg’s SCOTUS seat until after the presidential election.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote: “If there is a God, may She bless and keep RBG.”

Chris Evans shared a photo of Ginsburg, writing: “One of one,” and a blue heart emoji.

Mindy Kaling shared the impact Ginsburg has on how she talks to her kids about what’s possible: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids/ The kind of person who you say ‘who knows, one day you could be HER’. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”

Mariah Carey thanked Ginsburg for the example she set for her and other women. “Thank you for a lifetime of service,” Carey wrote. “Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.”

Kerry Washington made a call to action: “Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight.