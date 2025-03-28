Kermit The Frog To Deliver University Of Maryland’s 2025 Commencement Speech

The University Of Maryland announced that Kermit The Frog will serve as the commencement speaker for the Class Of 2025 at SECU Stadium on May 21st. University officials highlighted Kermit’s various accolades, such as being an Environment Advocate, Best-Selling Author, and Peabody Award Winner, as well as “a friend to all creatures.” Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, graduated from the university in 1960. A bronze statue and memorial garden in his honor stand on campus near the Stamp Student Union. “Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland,” Kermit said in a statement. “I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!” (COS)