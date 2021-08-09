Kenya Moore Files For Divorce From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore has filed for divorce from husband Marc Daly. According to RadarOnline, Moore quietly filed for divorce in May 2021. In the docs, Moore called their marriage “irretrievably broken” with no hopes of reconciliation and noted that they’ve been separated as of September 19, 2019, adding that they’ve been in a “bonafide state of separation since that date.”

Moore has demanded sole physical and legal custody of their daughter Brooklyn Daly and added that Moore and Daly “have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as martial debt which must be equitably divided.”

Daly responded to the divorce petition on June 11th and demanded that Moore pays his legal fees. He also asked for joint custody but is onboard with Moore having primary custody.

Daly is also asking for the court to award him his “separate real and personal property.” He also claimed that their “martial residence was the home Kenya purchased in Georgia. He said he wants an “equitable division of the parties’ martial residence.”

Radar has reported that Moore’s lawyers want the case to be sealed so that details won’t be shared online and utilized to “further harass, molest or aggravate her life.” A judge has yet to rule on that motion.

Daly and Moore tied the knot in 2017.